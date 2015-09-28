Ukraine energy minister indicates Russia Q4 gas price will be less than $228/tcm

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
KIEV, Sept 28 Ukrainian energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn indicated on Monday that the price Ukraine was willing to pay Russia for gas supplies in the fourth quarter was less than $228 per thousand cubic metres (tcm).
When asked at a briefing if Ukraine would pay $230 or $228 per tcm for supplies from Russia, Demchyshyn pointed downwards, indicating the price would be lower.
Gas talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission have led to a tentative agreement on supplies for the winter, but the deal has not yet been signed.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by David Evans)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.