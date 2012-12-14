版本:
Ukraine govt No.2 quits, blasts PM Azarov

KIEV Dec 14 Ukraine's acting First Deputy Prime Minister Valery Khoroshkovsky resigned from the interim government on Friday in protest against Prime Minister Mykola Azarov's reappointment for a second term, his office said.

"Valery Khoroshkovsky considers this candidate (Azarov) incapable of carrying out economic reforms and defending our country's strategic course for European integration," a statement by his office said.

