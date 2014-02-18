版本:
2014年 2月 18日

Ukraine's Naftogaz has repaid around half its gas debts - Gazprom source

MOSCOW Feb 18 Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, has repaid around half of its outstanding gas debt to Russian state gas company Gazprom, a source at Gazprom said.

A Ukrainian government source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Naftogaz had paid $1.28 billion off its 2013 debt. Gazprom declined to comment.
