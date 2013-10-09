UPDATE 2-Ukraine's Naftogaz pays blocked bond coupon, averts damaging default

* $21.7 mln frozen by London court in suit by unnamed party
* Non-payment could have resulted in debt default
* Naftogaz panic hits Ukraine amid trade threats from Russia
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Oct 9 Ukraine's state oil firm Naftogaz
has paid a delayed $21.7 million coupon to bondholders after its
first payment was frozen by a London court, the finance ministry
said on Wednesday, narrowly averting a damaging debt default.
The company, whose bond was fully guaranteed by the
Ukrainian government as part of an older 2009 debt
restructuring, had until Oct. 10 to make the payment originally
due on Sept. 30 as part of a $75.8 million bond coupon.
Failure to pay within the 10-day grace period could have
triggered so-called cross default, not only on Naftogaz's entire
outstanding debt but eventually on billions of dollars of
Ukrainian sovereign bonds, in what would have been a major blow
for a country that is already facing deep financial stress.
The cash-strapped ex-Soviet republic's ability to pay debts
has aroused concern among rating agencies as it prepares next
month to sign association and free trade agreements with the
European Union despite threats from traditional partner Russia.
Ukraine's finance ministry said it had repeated the payment,
which had been frozen by a London court on behalf of an unnamed
third-party creditor.
"Naftogaz's paying agent last night carried out full
settlement of the coupon payment in favour of the
eurobondholders," Galina Pakhachuk, head of the ministry's debt
department, told Reuters.
"The bondholders received the whole sum of the coupon
payment," she added.
The bond, which matures next September, rose
more than half a point on the news, with yields falling to 16.4
percent, slipping from the previous session's record high of
17.2 percent.
Naftogaz has often been at the centre of energy rows with
Russia which have previously led to supply cuts to Europe.
Though the last-minute move appears to have averted a
default crisis at Naftogaz, the panic over the repeat payment
underlines the parlous state of Ukraine's finances.
It is estimated to have more than $10 billion in maturing
debt over the coming year, almost equivalent to its central
bank's entire usable reserve stash.
This includes the $1.6 billion Naftogaz bond as well as a $1
billion sovereign bond maturing next June.
NO CURRENT IMF PROGRAMME
Ukraine cannot draw on International Monetary Fund money.
The IMF froze a $15 billion programme with Ukraine in 2011
after the Kiev government reneged on pledges to curb subsidies
to Naftogaz and raise the price of domestic gas.
Though an IMF technical mission is expected in Ukraine this
month, the Kiev government has not yet announced plans to ask
for a new bailout programme.
Analysts said a default would have allowed creditors to
claim the entire outstanding amount from Ukraine. Failure by the
sovereign to satisfy the claim would trigger cross default
across all other Ukrainian sovereign liabilities.
"It would have been crazy not to pay the $21.7 million
(again) because if all the debt becomes repayable instantly,
Ukraine cannot afford to repay," said Max Wolman, a fund manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management who no longer holds the bond.
The danger is of a repeat of this episode, he said.
"There will be future coupon payments and unless Ukraine
settles all outstanding debt repayments, you could again get a
court case like this that attaches a coupon payment and
ultimately results in cross default. That's the risk Ukraine
faces."
Some analysts noted the case coincided with Ukraine's
deteriorating relationship with neighbouring Russia, which has
been angered by Ukraine's efforts to build a closer relationship
with the European Union.
"Is Naftogaz the back door means of achieving (a Ukrainian
default) and of trying to force Ukraine back into the Russian
camp?" Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash said in a note.
Naftogaz defaulted on a $500 million Eurobond at the end of
September 2009, later issuing a $1.59 billion five-year bond
with a sovereign guarantee as part of the debt restructuring.
Ratings agencies have expressed growing concern over
Ukraine's shrinking reserves, trade and budget deficits and a
worsening relationship with its big trading partner, Russia.