Ukraine's oil refinery turns to Kazakh crude

MOSCOW, Sept 24 Ukraine's only oil refinery, operating at a fraction of capacity, plans to revive its fortunes with imports of Kazakh crude, its owner Ukrtatnafta said on Thursday.

The Kremenchug plant had for long relied on Russian oil but has been forced to turn to Ukraine's own minimal oil output. The refinery is in central Ukraine, safe from the conflict in the east.

Ukrtatnafta plans to import CPC Blend from the Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC). It aims to buy some 160,000 tonnes a month of CPC Blend from the consortium, which pumps oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea.

Kremenchug, with nameplate capacity of 18.6 million tonnes a year (370,000 barrels per day), is running at only 14 percent of that. Transport bottlenecks and storage capacity restraints also hamper its plans to raise fuel output.

The major shareholders of CPC are Russia with 21 percent, Kazakhstan with 20.75 percent and Chevron with 15 percent.

"Ukrtatnafta plans to buy two tankers of the CPC blend a month from fields in Kazakhstan," the company said in emailed comments to Reuters.

Ukrtatnafta, according to its own estimates, accounts for 10 percent of Ukraine's oil products market, the rest being imported. It said it may increase that share to up to 30 percent by raising production. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)