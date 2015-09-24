Ukraine's oil refinery turns to Kazakh crude

MOSCOW, Sept 24 Ukraine's only oil refinery,
operating at a fraction of capacity, plans to revive its
fortunes with imports of Kazakh crude, its owner Ukrtatnafta
said on Thursday.
The Kremenchug plant had for long relied on Russian oil but
has been forced to turn to Ukraine's own minimal oil output. The
refinery is in central Ukraine, safe from the conflict in the
east.
Ukrtatnafta plans to import CPC Blend from the Caspian
pipeline consortium (CPC). It aims to buy some 160,000 tonnes a
month of CPC Blend from the consortium, which pumps oil from
Kazakhstan to the Black Sea.
Kremenchug, with nameplate capacity of 18.6 million tonnes a
year (370,000 barrels per day), is running at only 14 percent of
that. Transport bottlenecks and storage capacity restraints also
hamper its plans to raise fuel output.
The major shareholders of CPC are Russia with 21 percent,
Kazakhstan with 20.75 percent and Chevron with 15
percent.
"Ukrtatnafta plans to buy two tankers of the CPC blend a
month from fields in Kazakhstan," the company said in emailed
comments to Reuters.
Ukrtatnafta, according to its own estimates, accounts for 10
percent of Ukraine's oil products market, the rest being
imported. It said it may increase that share to up to 30 percent
by raising production.
