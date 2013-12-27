UPDATE 1-Russia may use IMF special drawing rights as part of Ukraine's $15 bln bailout

MOSCOW/KIEV Dec 27 Russia may use special
drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve asset created by the
International Monetary Fund, as part of a $15 billion bailout
for Ukraine, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
Ukraine is likely to use part of the bailout to repay its
debt to the IMF. Russia agreed to bail out Ukraine by purchasing
its securities after Kiev performed a foreign policy U-turn in
late November and shelved plans to sign deals on political
association and free trade with the European Union.
"We are now also discussing a loan in the form of SDRs,"
Medvedev told journalists.
The former Soviet republic is due to pay the Fund 2.4
billion SDRs ($3.8 billion) next year.
The SDR, which also acts as the IMF's internal accounting
unit, comprises the U.S. dollar, British pound, euro and
Japanese yen.
The foreign policy shift in Ukraine sparked mass street
protests. Opposition leaders and anti-government protesters
encamped on Kiev's main square have criticised the deals with
Russia, which they say tighten the Kremlin's grip on Ukraine.
The Kiev government has so far received $3 billion from
Russia through a bond sale. Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov told state television on Friday the money had helped the
government settle public sector wage arrears.
"We had to use the first tranche to cover the social
payouts," he said, adding that further aid would be used to
"modernise the economy".
Azarov said conditions set down by the IMF - which Ukraine
had also asked for a $15 billion loan - were "absolutely
unacceptable" and included hryvnia devaluation and public
sector job cuts.