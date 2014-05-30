EU says Russia-Ukraine near deal on gas, more talks next week

BERLIN May 30 Russia and Ukraine have made
progress in talks on their gas dispute in Berlin and will meet
again on Monday in Brussels if Moscow can confirm receipt of a
partial payment by Kiev, the European Union mediator Guenther
Oettinger said on Friday.
"This was a step forward but there was no breakthrough
today. That could be achieved on Monday," the European Energy
Commissioner said after talks with both countries' energy
ministers. He hopes to have a final agreement by June 3.
Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan told reporters Kiev
had made a payment worth $786 million on Friday for Russian gas
delivered between March and February and said Russia state gas
producer Gazprom was willing to talk about a "package solution".
