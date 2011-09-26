Ukraine says Russia agreed to review gas deal

KIEV, Sept 26 Russia has agreed to review its gas contract with Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Monday, after weekend talks between the countries' presidents and senior energy officials.

"We have finally managed to reach an agreement with Russia on reviewing the contract," Azarov said at a meeting with a delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The former Soviet republic has been pressing Russia for months to revise a 2009 gas deal agreed under the previous Ukrainian leadership which it says saddled the country with an exorbitant price for supplies of Russian gas. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)