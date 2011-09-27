Ukraine sees Russian gas deal review in Oct-report

KIEV, Sept 27 Ukraine plans to complete the
revision of its gas contract with Russia next month, Interfax
news agency quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov as
saying on Tuesday.
"We aim to complete this work in October," Azarov said.
Ukraine has been pressing Russia for months to revise a 2009
gas deal, agreed under the previous Ukrainian leadership, which
President Viktor Yanukovich's government says saddled the
country with an exorbitant price for supplies of Russian gas.
