Ukraine sees Russian gas deal review in Oct-report

KIEV, Sept 27 Ukraine plans to complete the revision of its gas contract with Russia next month, Interfax news agency quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov as saying on Tuesday.

"We aim to complete this work in October," Azarov said.

Ukraine has been pressing Russia for months to revise a 2009 gas deal, agreed under the previous Ukrainian leadership, which President Viktor Yanukovich's government says saddled the country with an exorbitant price for supplies of Russian gas. (Reporting By Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)