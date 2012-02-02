版本:
2012年 2月 2日

Ukraine says keeps to gas contract with Russia

KIEV Feb 2 Ukraine said on Thursday it was taking Russian gas at a level agreed in its contract with Moscow and would meet its obligations on transhipping gas from Russia to Europe.

"State energy firm Naftogaz guarantees that it will meet the schedule on natural gas supplies to European countries and domestic consumers," Naftogaz said in a statement.

"The company also notes that the volume of gas transit through Ukraine's territory and the offtake of imported gas are at levels set by the contract with Gazprom."

Earlier on Thursday, Gazprom said Ukraine, which has been hit by a cold spell since last week, was taking Russian gas at the pace of 60 billion cubic metres a year, which was above contract levels.

