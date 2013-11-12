Ukraine suspending Russian gas imports for rest of year-paper

KIEV Nov 12 Ukraine is unlikely to resume
Russian gas imports suspended in a pricing row before the end of
the year, but has enough in storage and can sustain deliveries
to Europe, the Kommersant daily said on Tuesday.
The Russian-Ukrainian dispute has raised fears of a new 'gas
war' reminiscent of the winters of 2006 and 2009 which disrupted
onward supplies across Europe. Tensions have been compounded by
a Ukrainian-EU free trade agreement that Kiev is due to sign
this month despite Russian opposition.
Kommersant said it expected the Ukrainian gas transport
monopoly Ukrtransgaz to cope with winter demand without further
purchases from Russia's Gazprom which accuses Ukraine of failing
to pay for August deliveries in full.
"The source from Ukrtransgaz assures that Naftogaz does not
plan to buy more Russian gas this year," it said.
Moscow-based Alfa Bank echoed the sentiments in a note.
"Gas storage facilities (both European and Ukrainian) are
almost full. And, thanks to unusually warm weather in Europe, we
do not expect any significant increase in gas consumption that
could lead to a supply disruption," it said.
The decision by the Ukrainian state oil and gas company
Naftogaz last Friday to suspend imports would be reviewed only
if there were exceptionally cold weather in the former Soviet
republic, the newspaper said, quoting a Ukrtransgaz
source.
Local distributing companies have already been supplied with
gas from storage and Naftogaz does not foresee the need for any
significant imports from Russia's Gazprom, Kommersant
said.
Ukraine, which plans to import 27.3 billion cubic metres of
gas this year for its own needs, including 26 bcm from Russia,
had about 19 bcm of gas in underground storage vaults as of the
end of October.
The stoppage emerges just weeks before Kiev is due to sign a
free-trade agreement with the European Union. Russia, which says
its trade could be undermined by the Ukrainian-EU agreement,
wants Ukraine to join a Moscow-backed customs union.
Ukraine, which pays around $400 per 1,000 cubic metres of
Russian gas, one of the highest prices in Europe, has asked
Moscow to ease terms it considers excessive and unaffordable for
its debt-strapped economy. It has been steadily reducing its
Russian gas intake.
An industry source in Ukraine said on Monday that the
country had been sending around 219 million cubic metres (mcm)
of Russian gas per day to EU consumers.
At the same time, Ukraine gets around 4.4 mcm per day from
Poland and 4.0 mcm per day from Hungary, both EU members.
Naftogaz has declined to comment on the suspension of
imports.
Kommersant said the firm, which owes Gazprom about $800
million for previously imported gas, did not
have the financial resources to continue paying for Russian gas
for now.
Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash, who has agreed to purchase
5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to put into underground
storage at a 30-36 percent discount, would continue receiving
gas from Russia, it said.