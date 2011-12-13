WRAPUP 1-Ukraine gives up on Russia gas deal in budget

* Ukraine gives up hope of easy budget fix
* Govt has to choose between two politically risky options
* Russia insists on buying into gas transit pipelines
By Olzhas Auyezov and Melissa Akin
KIEV/MOSCOW, Dec 13 Ukraine, struggling to
pay its gas bill to Russia, signalled on Tuesday that final
agreement would not come before the New Year in talks seen as
important to securing gas supplies to Europe and likely to lead
to shared control of Ukraine's transit pipelines.
Moscow has indicated it will cut the price of gas for
Ukraine, as Kiev has requested, if the former Soviet republic,
which lies between Russia and its biggest gas customers, agrees
to sell a 50 percent share of its pipelines to Russian export
monopoly Gazprom.
As the negotiations have worn on, Gazprom has said there is
no reason for Europe to fear a repeat of the cuts to European
supply seen during pricing disputes with Ukraine in two winters
past. Such disruptions could risk the company's standing in
Europe, its main export market.
Russian and EU leaders will meet for a summit in Brussels on
Thursday. A Ukraine-EU summit is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Kiev.
Officials in Ukraine, which was accused of stealing gas
destined for Europe in previous crises, also fears blame if the
outstanding price issue leads to a cut in flows to Europe. They
have sworn they will pay up, even as they struggle with rising
debt and a gaping trade deficit.
According to officials, the price of Russian gas will rise
to $485 per thousand cubic metres in the first quarter of 2012
from about $400 today.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was
quoted as saying that Kiev would likely continue paying the
price stipulated in its current contract until 2012.
Ukraine's government has put off the 2012 budget approval
hoping for a new gas deal with Russia but Azarov said on Tuesday
the document would be submitted to the parliament next week.
"We will see later what the price is," Interfax quoted
Azarov as saying. "If we have to pay $400 (per thousand cubic
metres) we will pay, we have no choice."
COSTLY SUBSIDIES
Ukraine's weakening fiscal position, however, leaves room
for concern. Kiev depends heavily on Russian gas imports and the
government subsidises gas and heating prices for households,
widening a budget deficit.
While Gazprom's clients in Europe complain they are losing
money buying Russian gas at contract prices linked to costly oil
and selling more cheaply at market prices, Ukraine's state
energy company Naftogaz is expected to lose $2.3 billion through
outright subsidies this year.
That amounts to about 1.4 percent of Ukraine's gross
domestic product.
Facing payment arrears in addition to losses, Naftogaz
borrowed $550 million from Gazprom's banking arm to pay for
supplies last month and has since negotiated an extension of the
monthly payment deadline to avoid coming up short on its
November bill.
Under its 2010 agreement with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF), Ukraine pledged to balance the Naftogaz budget this
year by eliminating energy subsidies. But the government has
kept them in place, prompting the Fund to halt lending under the
$15 billion programme.
Eliminating the subsidies and bringing the prices for
households up to the market level would mean political suicide
for President Viktor Yanukovich's Party of the Regions as it
prepares for October 2012 parliamentary elections, analysts say.
RUSSIA WANTS PIPELINE STAKE
Making a deal with Moscow that could rescue Ukraine's
finances has proven to be a tough task for Yanukovich's
government, however.
Despite Kiev's financial difficulties, many in Ukraine would
regard a move to cede control of the pipelines as betrayal of
national interests.
Ukraine had previously insisted on setting up a three-party
consortium instead that would also include the European Union.
Azarov said earlier they were contemplating a 40-40 split
between Russia and Ukraine with a European company as a third
partner with 20 percent.
But Russian and Ukrainian media reports said that Moscow and
Kiev were now discussing a deal to divide control of Ukraine's
pipelines 50-50 between themselves, excluding European
participation.
Joint control of the transit pipelines is seen as a way to
preclude their use as a bargaining chip in price conflicts
between Russia and Ukraine.
The European Union, however, will hardly welcome a deal
giving Gazprom control over Ukrainian gas pipelines as it seeks
to stop gas producers from monopolising shipping infrastructure.
European Commissioner for Enlargement and European
Neighbourhood Policy Stefan Fuele, who was in Kiev on Tuesday,
said in a statement he had discussed the issue during a meeting
with Yanukovich.
"We also had useful exchanges on issues...including on the
necessity for Ukraine to secure a fair and market-oriented price
for gas and to ensure full compliance with its commitments and
obligations as a member of the energy community," Fuele said.