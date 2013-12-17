版本:
Ukraine's Yanukovich tells Putin he hopes for gas deal

MOSCOW Dec 17 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he hoped for a mutually beneficial gas deal between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz.

Ukraine wants to secure new loans from Russia to help fend off an economic crisis after it spurned a trade deal with the European Union, although any deals reached at talks in the Kremlin could fuel anti-government protests in Kiev.
