Ukraine warns of lawsuit over Russian gas-report

| MOSCOW, Sept 6
MOSCOW, Sept 6 Ukraine's president tried a
carrot-and-stick approach in his effort to secure lower prices
for Russian gas, warning in remarks published on Tuesday that
Kiev could take Moscow to court but hinting at rewards if the
Kremlin made concessions.
Viktor Yanukovich's interview with the Ukrainian edition of
Russian daily Kommersant was the latest salvo in a persistent
dispute that has hurt ties between the mostly Slavic ex-Soviet
republics and raised the spectre of supply problems in Europe.
Ukraine is asking Russia to review a 10-year gas trade deal
reached in 2009, saying it is paying far too much for Russian
gas. Ukraine is paying $354 per 1,000 cubic metres now and
expects the price to rise to about $400 in the fourth quarter.
Russia has talked tough. President Dmitry Medvedev accused
Ukraine last week of trying to "sponge" off Russia.
A spokesman for Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said
on Friday that Moscow would only review the contract if
Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz merged with Russia's
gas export monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM).
"The Russian position is completely unacceptable for us and
if it does not change, we will go into international
arbitrage," Yanukovich said in the interview, which was to be
published in the Russia and Ukraine editions of Kommersant.
Some 80 percent of the European Union's Russian gas is
piped in via Ukraine, and European nations shivered through
winter supply cuts when Russia turned off the taps to Ukraine
in a price dispute that ended with the 2009 deal.
"Yes, court is an extreme step, but you see, we have not
moved an inch in a year and a half," Yanukovich said.
At the same time, he played to Moscow's desire to draw
Ukraine closer to its orbit, and distance it from the West by
bringing it into a customs union that now links Russia with
Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Kiev has been cool toward the customs union, but Yanukovich
suggested it could warm up to the idea in the future.
"We want to see how the customs union works in two or three
years, how relations within it work out when its members join
the World Trade Organisation. If it is a beneficial membership
and there is political will, we will give our consent."
But Yanukovich criticised Medvedev for his "sponging" jibe
and warned that was no way to woo a traditional partner.
"We are not poor relations ... we are an independent
state," he said.
"If you speak to us from a position of force and
ultimatums, it will not bring success."
Yanukovich said that under a pricing mechanism in the 2009
deal, Ukraine could spend 20 percent of its budget over a
decade on Russian gas. "We think this is unfair, and moreover,
the economy cannot bear this price for long."
Yanukovich said Kiev wants to return to a 2001 agreement,
which he said called for annual reviews of the volume and price
of Russian gas for Ukraine and the cost for Russia to send its
gas through Ukraine to Europe.
"Today's situation is a test, and not for our countries but
for their leaders. Do they have the courage, the wisdom to
return to normal relations," Yanukovich said.
Seeking to soothe European nations wary of new supply
troubles, Yanukovich indicated Kiev would continue paying
Russia for gas even if it seeks redress in court.
"We are not talking about stopping payments in the case of
an appeal to a court," he was quoted as saying.
Talks between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers
on Monday brought no apparent breakthrough in the gas dispute.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)