Ukraine region rejects initial draft of Chevron shale gas deal

KIEV Aug 20 Prospects of a new shale gas deal
being concluded in Ukraine hit a setback on Tuesday when a local
council voted against an initial draft production-sharing
agreement with U.S. energy major Chevron, an official
said.
The official, who did not wish to be named, told Reuters
that deputies in Ivano-Frankivsk region, in the west of the
country, had sent the draft back to the government pressing for
guarantees which would address their concerns over the
exploration plans.
Chevron wants to tie up a deal to explore the Olesska shale
field in western Ukraine. Royal Dutch Shell has already
signed up a similar deal for the Yuzivska field in the east of
the ex-Soviet republic.