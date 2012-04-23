版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 00:35 BJT

Energy majors bid for Ukraine shale gas fields

KIEV, April 23 Global energy majors have placed bids in tenders for two potentially large shale gas fields in Ukraine, Environment and Natural Resources Minister Eduard Stavitsky said on Monday, adding that the government would pick winners in a month.

"Chevron CVX.N> and Eni have bid for Olesska (contract area)," Stavitsky told reporters. "Exxon Mobil , Shell and TNK-BP for Yuzivska."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐