Ukraine queries shale deals as Yanukovich era under scrutiny

KIEV/LONDON, March 4 Commercial deals concluded
by Ukraine during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovich are
already coming under scrutiny, less than two weeks since he was
deposed, with lucrative gas projects involving Western companies
among the first.
Since Yanukovich fled after three months of street protests
that claimed nearly 100 lives, the new authorities in Kiev are
looking for any evidence that he arranged deals to benefit
people close to him. The acting prosecutor general has said he
would review Yanukovich-era contracts for evidence of corrupt
practices.
Some Ukrainian parliamentarians have called for the new
government to examine how, without significant financial outlay,
a small Kiev-based consultancy received interests in shale gas
projects led by Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron
worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Members of parliament say they have no evidence of
wrongdoing, but they want to understand how geological
consultancy SPK-GeoService, founded by three former employees of
state oil and gas company Naftogaz, was awarded 10 percent
stakes in two shale deposits - Yuzivska and Olesska - owned by
another state oil and gas group, Nadra Ukrayny, in return for
helping to bring the fields onstream.
Shell and Chevron came in to the ventures in 2013, promising
to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on exploration in
return for their stakes.
Sergiy Stovba, research director at GeoService, denied the
consultancy had received an excessively generous deal or any
connection between the firm and Yanukovich.
"Let them check us, even 10,000 times ... We are an
absolutely transparent company, and we have won the wholly
transparent tender in an absolutely honest way," he said.
Stovba said the consultancy contributes to administrative
costs of the limited liability partnerships set up to hold the
extraction rights but added "it is not big money".
The State Geological Service, which awarded the contracts,
did not respond to requests for comment, but in 2012 published a
statement saying GeoService was qualified to win the tender
because of the professional expertise of the consultancy.
Stovba and his partners have published many academic papers
on geology and provided consultancy to a range of western oil
groups in Ukraine, according to the consultancy's website.
Reuters has seen no evidence that the founders are connected
to the former regime or of impropriety in the tender process.
POSSIBLE DELAYS
Viktor Pynzenyk, a member of parliament with the Ukrainian
Democratic Alliance for Reform party, led by former boxer Vitaly
Klitschko, said the shale gas deals should not be cancelled as
Ukraine needs them.
"As for the participants of the agreements, it is necessary
to look closely at who they are and then take a decision," said
Pynzenyk, a former finance minister, adding that he had no
information that suggested impropriety in the contracts or a
link between GeoService and the Yanukovich family.
Shell said its arrangement was transparent and that it had
done "extensive due diligence" on GeoService.
"Participation of a local investor in such projects is not
uncommon," said Michael Megarry, Head of Shell's UK Media
Relations.
Chevron declined comment on GeoService, citing a practice of
not discussing the commercial terms of transactions.
Andrew Neff, analyst at IHS Global Insight, said any
investigation raises questions about whether Shell and Chevron's
contracts would be respected by the new government and that at
the very least a probe would likely delay the projects.