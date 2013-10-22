版本:
EU ministers urge Ukraine to stop bluffing on Tymoshenko

KIEV Oct 22 Two European Union ministers urged Ukraine on Tuesday to stop "bluffing" and reach a deal on the release of jailed former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

"The time for bluffing is over on both sides now. It's time for action," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said after he and Sweden's Carl Bildt met Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.

A deal to release Tymoshenko, who the EU says was the victim of a political trial, is vital for the signing of landmark agreements between Ukraine and the bloc at a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Nov. 28. EU foreign ministers will also hold a decisive, pre-summit meeting to discuss Ukraine on Nov. 18.
