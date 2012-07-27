Ukrainian minister says Tymoshenko completes medical treatment

KIEV, July 27 Former prime minister Yulia
Tymoshenko, whose jailing for abuse of power soured Ukraine's
relations with the European Union, has completed her medical
treatment at a local hospital, Healthcare Minister Raisa
Bohatyryova was quoted as saying on Friday.
Treatment for a back complaint has kept Tymoshenko,
President Viktor Yanukovich's main rival, out of jail for almost
three months, and Bohatyryova's statement did not say whether
the authorities would now return her to prison.
"An international commission which includes German and
Ukrainian doctors ... states that the rehabilitation process has
been completed successfully," Interfax news agency quoted
Bohatyryova as saying.
The West has condemned Tymoshenko's jailing last October as
an example of selective justice and the EU stopped free trade
deals and political association with Kiev and urged her release.
But Yanukovich has refused to intervene and state
prosecutors have instead piled more charges on Tymoshenko.
Hearings in a fresh tax evasion case against her are due to
resume on July 31.
Tymoshenko, 51, who was a leader of the 2004 "Orange
Revolution" protests which derailed Yanukovich's first bid for
the presidency, has dismissed all charges against her as part of
political vendetta by Yanukovich.
She served twice as prime minister and narrowly lost the
2010 presidential election to Yanukovich.
A coalition which includes her party Batkivshchyna
(Fatherland) will be the main competitor of Yanukovich's Party
of the Regions in the October parliamentary election.
On Friday, the Healthcare Ministry declined immediate
comment and the prison service could not be reached for comment.