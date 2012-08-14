Ukrainian court adjourns trial of ex-PM Tymoshenko

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
KHARKIV, Ukraine Aug 14 A Ukrainian court on Tuesday adjourned the tax evasion and embezzlement trial of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko until Sept. 11 after she refused to appear citing poor health.
The 51-year-old opposition leader is serving a seven-year sentence on a separate charge of abuse-of-office linked to a gas deal she brokered with Russia in 2009 while she was prime minister.
Her trial in Kharkiv for tax evasion and embezzlement going back to alleged offences in the 1990s has been put off several times since she has been unable to attend because of back trouble for which she is receiving hospital treatment.
The court on Tuesday formally asked her to agree to a video link from her hospital bed to enable the trial to take place. She has refused such a suggestion in the past.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.