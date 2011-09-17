Ukraine PM says EU's Tymoshenko stance "immoral"

YALTA, Ukraine, Sept 17 The European Union's
threat to scrap planned free trade and association agreements
with Ukraine if it jails former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko
is immoral, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Saturday.
European diplomats said this week the EU wanted to see
Tymoshenko, who is under arrest and on trial over
abuse-of-office charges that she says are politically motivated,
free and politically active.
Otherwise, they said, EU members could refuse to ratify the
free trade and political association agreements that the two
sides hope to initial in December.
"Such global, serious issues as Ukraine's European
integration ... are so important that linking them to a
particular trial is not just incorrect but immoral," Azarov told
reporters in the Ukrainian Black Sea resort of Yalta.
EU enlargement and neighbourhood policy commissioner Stefan
Fule said this week he had received assurances that Ukraine
would find a solution to the Tymoshenko case by reclassifying
her alleged offence as one that is not a felony.
Azarov declined to comment on whether that would happen but
said he was optimistic about planned deals with the European
Union.
"I am convinced that commonsense will prevail in our
relations and that the free trade agreement and the association
agreement will be signed," he said.
Tymoshenko, 50, the fiercest political opponent of President
Viktor Yanukovich, is accused of illegally forcing state energy
firm Naftogaz into the 2009 gas deal with Russia's
Gazprom .
She has dismissed all charges as a political vendetta by
Yanukovich who beat her narrowly in a 2010 presidential
election.
