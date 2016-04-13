United Launch Alliance suspends Atlas 5 flights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 13 United Launch Alliance said on Wednesday its Atlas 5 rocket will need to be repaired before flights resume following an early engine shutdown on its last mission.

"There will be corrective action," Tory Bruno, chief executive of the Lockheed Martin-Boeing partnership told Reuters in an interview at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"I'm still confident that we're going to get all the missions off within a year, but there's going to be a little shuffling around," Bruno said.

ULA currently holds a monopoly on launching U.S. military and national security payloads. (Reporting By Irene Klotz; Editing by Chris Reese)