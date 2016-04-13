United Launch Alliance suspends Atlas 5 flights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 13
United Launch Alliance said on Wednesday its Atlas 5 rocket will
need to be repaired before flights resume following an early
engine shutdown on its last mission.
"There will be corrective action," Tory Bruno, chief
executive of the Lockheed Martin-Boeing partnership told Reuters
in an interview at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs,
Colorado.
"I'm still confident that we're going to get all the
missions off within a year, but there's going to be a little
shuffling around," Bruno said.
ULA currently holds a monopoly on launching U.S. military
and national security payloads.
