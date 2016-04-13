UPDATE 1-United Launch Alliance suspends Atlas 5 flights

(Adds quotes from ULA Chief Executive, background on ULA launch
plans)
By Irene Klotz
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 13 United Launch
Alliance said on Wednesday its Atlas 5 rocket will need to be
repaired before flights resume following an early engine
shutdown on its last mission.
"There will be corrective action," Tory Bruno, chief
executive of the joint venture by Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co,told Reuters in an interview at the Space
Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
"I'm still confident that we're going to get all the
missions off within a year, but there's going to be a little
shuffling around," Bruno said.
ULA currently holds a monopoly on launching U.S. military
and national security payloads.
The company's next launch of a military communications
satellite, MUOS-5, originally slated for May 5, has been delayed
indefinitely, pending resolution of a problem that shut down an
Atlas rocket first-stage engine 5.5 seconds early during its
last flight on March 22, ULA said.
The rocket's second stage compensated for the shortfall,
successfully delivering an Orbital ATK cargo ship into orbit for
the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The capsule
later reached the International Space Station without incident.
ULA launched an immediate investigation into the premature
engine shutdown. "Anytime anything happens on a rocket that's
not expected, we grind it to dust," Bruno said.
The problem involves the system that delivers kerosene fuel
to the rocket's Russian-made RD-180 first-stage engine. Bruno
said he expects to know within the next few days which
components are suspect.
Engineers have not found anything in the processing of the
rocket for that launch on March 22 that was different from any
previously flown, Bruno added.
"We have a very good idea (of what the problem is), but
we're not quite done isolating it," Bruno said. "I think in the
next few days we should be able to say which components ...
we're actually focused on."
(Reporting By Irene Klotz; Editing by Chris Reese)