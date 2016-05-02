Ultra Petroleum files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK May 2 Oil and natural gas producer
Ultra Petroleum Corp, a major victim of depressed oil
and gas prices, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday in
Houston.
The Texas-based company, which has operations in Wyoming,
Utah and Pennsylvania, listed assets in the range of $1 billion
to $10 billion, and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion,
according to a court filing. (1.usa.gov/1VGFeEi)
The company's bankruptcy shows the stress the oil and gas
industry is under as oil prices stay below $50 per barrel, down
from above $100 almost two years ago.
Ultra's total debt stood at about $3.9 billion as of March
31, according to its quarterly filing. The company had 167
employees as of Dec. 31.
Ultra may have to seek protection from its creditors in
bankruptcy, the company said in its quarterly report filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company entered into a waiver period extending until
April 30 over $100 million in payments that were due March 1.
Ultra also deferred making a $26 million interest payment
due April 1, beginning a 30 day-grace period.
Up to a third of all oil producers may end up in bankruptcy
this year if commodity prices remain depressed, according to
consulting firm Deloitte.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of
Texas (Houston), Case No: 16-32202.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Parikshit Mishra
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)