Ultragenyx seizure drug fails mid-stage study

March 22 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc said on Wednesday its drug to treat patients with seizures did not meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The company said the study did not show statistical significance in reducing the frequency of seizures among patients treated with the drug compared to a placebo. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
