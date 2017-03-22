Ultragenyx seizure drug fails mid-stage study

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc said on Wednesday its drug to treat patients with seizures did not meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
The company said the study did not show statistical significance in reducing the frequency of seizures among patients treated with the drug compared to a placebo. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.