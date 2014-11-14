Tech firms win as U.S. appeals court reverses itself, cancels patent

Nov 14 In a victory for tech companies fighting
costly litigation, a U.S. appeals court has made an about-face
and ruled that an idea for offering online videos in exchange
for watching an ad is too basic to deserve a patent.
The decision Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit invalidating the patent owned by Ultramercial
LLC confirmed the reach of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling
that has placed a cloud over the soundness of many software
patents.
Last June, in Alice v. CLS Bank, the Supreme Court ruled
that a basic idea - not normally eligible for a patent - does
not become patent-worthy if run on a computer.
On Friday, after the high court ordered it to reconsider
Ultramercial's patent eligibility in light of Alice, the appeals
court panel said Ultramercial's technology was a basic concept
and unpatentable.
The decision was a long-awaited victory for WildTangent Inc,
the Redmond, Washington-based online game company which
Ultramercial had sued in 2009 for infringing its ad-based video
patent.
The case was tossed back and forth over the years between
the Federal Circuit, the nation's designated patent appeals
court, and the Supreme Court. After the Federal Circuit upheld
Ultramercial's patent for a second time last year, the high
court ordered it to take a second look, this time in light of
its Alice ruling.
The impact of Alice has been profound. Federal courts, along
with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, have regularly cited
the case in canceling software patents over the last five
months.
The decision Friday was good news for many tech firms that
have long complained about lawsuits by companies that sue over
broadly worded software patents. In fact, Google Inc
filed a brief in support of WildTangent in the case. Many of
these tech companies have lobbied Congress to reform the patent
system to make such litigation more difficult.
Ultramercial's attorney Lawrence Hadley said the ruling goes
even further than Alice.
"This leaves open the question of whether all software,
business method patents are now invalid," he said.
The case is Ultramercial Inc v. WildTangent Inc, U.S. Court
of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 10-1544.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and Leslie
Adler)