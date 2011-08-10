UPDATE 2-Ultra Petroleum sees higher capital spending; shares fall

* Raises FY capex 23 pct to $1.35 bln

Aug 10 Ultra Petroleum Corp raised its full-year capital spending view by almost a fourth without a corresponding increase in production outlook, sending the natural gas-focused producer's shares down 9 percent.

The company, whose operations are primarily based in the Green River Basin and in the north-central Pennsylvania area, increased its 2011 capital spending to $1.35 billion.

Green River Basin is based in southwest Wyoming, while north-central Pennsylvania area is in the Appalachian basin.

"Street (is) likely unhappy with a 23 percent increase in capex while full-year production guidance (was) maintained," Wells Fargo analyst David Tameron said in a note.

A number of small and medium-sized U.S. oil and natural gas companies have increased their spending budget as they look to produce more oil and natural gas liquids.

Houston-based Ultra forecast total operating costs of $2.86-$3.00 per million cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in the third quarter, up from $2.83 per unit in the second quarter.

As of June 30, Ultra had cash and equivalents of $6.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, analyst Tameron expects cash flow of $1 billion this year, with the gap funded by the revolver.

Ultra Petroleum shares fell 9 percent to a two-year low of 36.67 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, whose second-quarter production was 59.1 billions of cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), expects third-quarter output at 62-65 bcfe.

Second-quarter net profit went up to $103.5 million, or 67 cents a share, from $61.5 million, or 40 cents a share, a year ago. Operating revenue rose 23 percent to $280.6 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected Ultra to earn 65 cents a share on revenue of $329.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Don Sebastian)