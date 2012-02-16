UPDATE 1-Ultra Petroleum 4th-qtr misses estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.58 vs est $0.61
* Q4 rev up 14 pct at $270.8 mln
Feb 16 Gas-focused explorer and producer
Ultra Petroleum Corp's quarterly results missed market
estimates, hurt by lower natural gas prices and higher costs.
During October-December, natural gas prices fell as
much as 17 percent to average $3.54 per million British thermal
unit.
October-December quarter net income was $89.1 million, or 58
cents a share, compared with $76.6 million, or 50 cents a share,
a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 14 percent to $270.8 million.
Total operating costs were up 28 percent.
Analysts, on average, had expected Ultra to earn 61 cents a
share, on revenue of $335.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast full-year production of 250-260 billion
cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), up 2-6 percent. It expects
first-quarter production at 64-66 bcfe.
Shares of Ultra, which have lost more than half of their
value since May, were trading down a percent before the bell on
Thursday. They closed at $25.24 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.