Ultra CEO talks up Wyoming natgas output amid Marcellus glut

BRIEF-TSMC says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 Ultra Petroleum Corp said on Monday it will devote as much of its capital spending as possible to Wyoming, where the state's gas is drawing good prices on the West Coast, while gas from the Marcellus region in Pennsylvania had fewer places to go.
Wyoming gas now has a ready market thanks to expanded pipeline capacity to Oregon and California, Chief Executive Mike Watford said.
"We have seen good things happen with nukes shutting out here on the West Coast," Watford told the Oil and Gas Investment Symposium in San Francisco, hosted by the Independent Petroleum Association of America.
One of California's two nuclear plants closed permanently this summer, increasing power producers' need for gas in the most populous U.S. state.
Ultra's Wyoming properties account for more than half its 17 trillion cubic feet-equivalent of reserves, and the stronger economics are clear from Ultra's long-term plans: Wyoming will account for 63 percent of its 4,600 future wells, but swallow only 55 percent of the future capital deployed, it said.
The rest of the wells will be in the Marcellus basin in Pennsylvania, which accounts for the balance of the gas-focused company's reserves.
Ultra shares have lost half their value in the past two years, and Watford said on Monday he did underestimate how much over-investment had taken place in the natural gas industry.
While he cited figures showing the Ultra remained the lowest-cost U.S. gas producer, he also acknowledged that costs had to be kept down given the persistently low prices for gas in North America - whereas crude oil trades at over $100 per barrel.
"We're in a commodity business, and we're in the wrong commodity right now," he said.
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from its lowest in three months on Thursday after upbeat China trade data for March, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend. China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and U.S. President Donald Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. "Now that the Easter b
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.