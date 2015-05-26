Swiss luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin to cut jobs

ZURICH May 26 Swiss luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin, whose prices for its marine-inspired watches start at around 7,000 Swiss francs ($7,400), said on Tuesday it is cutting its workforce in Switzerland by more than 8 percent.

Now owned by French luxury goods and sports brands group Kering, the company declined to comment on the decision to cut jobs although all Swiss exporters have had to contend with the rise in the value of the Swiss franc after the central bank abandoned its euro exchange rate cap in January.

Ulysse Nardin's spokeswoman Sandra Hurni said that the firm will cut 26 of its 313 jobs in Switzerland, confirming a report by Swiss broadcaster RTN.

"We needed to take measures to adapt to the needs of the market," Hurni said.

The job cuts will take place across all levels of the watchmaker, Hurni said, without elaborating.

Created in 1846, Ulysse Nardin was one of the last remaining major independent family-controlled luxury watchmakers in Switzerland after more than a decade of consolidation when it was snapped up by Kering last year.

Many firms in Switzerland have adjusted prices, looked to develop new markets or sought to cut employment costs following the Swiss National Bank's shock decision to remove the exchange rate cap. ($1 = 0.9471 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Greg Mahlich)