Swiss luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin to cut jobs

ZURICH May 26 Swiss luxury watchmaker Ulysse
Nardin, whose prices for its marine-inspired watches start at
around 7,000 Swiss francs ($7,400), said on Tuesday it is
cutting its workforce in Switzerland by more than 8 percent.
Now owned by French luxury goods and sports brands group
Kering, the company declined to comment on the
decision to cut jobs although all Swiss exporters have had to
contend with the rise in the value of the Swiss franc after the
central bank abandoned its euro exchange rate cap in January.
Ulysse Nardin's spokeswoman Sandra Hurni said that the firm
will cut 26 of its 313 jobs in Switzerland, confirming a report
by Swiss broadcaster RTN.
"We needed to take measures to adapt to the needs of the
market," Hurni said.
The job cuts will take place across all levels of the
watchmaker, Hurni said, without elaborating.
Created in 1846, Ulysse Nardin was one of the last remaining
major independent family-controlled luxury watchmakers in
Switzerland after more than a decade of consolidation when it
was snapped up by Kering last year.
Many firms in Switzerland have adjusted prices, looked to
develop new markets or sought to cut employment costs following
the Swiss National Bank's shock decision to remove the exchange
rate cap.
($1 = 0.9471 Swiss francs)
