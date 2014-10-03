版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$639.3 million

HONG KONG Oct 3 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials South East for T$639.3 million (21.03 million US dollar)

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.3980 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
