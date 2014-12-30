版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Lam Research for T$525.8 mln

Dec 30 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment from Lam Research for T$525.8 million ($16.59 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6970 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
