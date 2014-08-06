BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment worth T$700.4 mln from Lam Research

BRIEF-Teck says qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99
* Expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes
Aug 6 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$700.4 million (23.35 million US dollar) from Lam Research International SARL
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1opZGCZ
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9900 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs, lower production and sales volumes.
* Rocket Internet CEO says does not expect big M&A transactions, focusing on growth and path to profitability