公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment worth T$700.4 mln from Lam Research

Aug 6 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$700.4 million (23.35 million US dollar) from Lam Research International SARL

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1opZGCZ

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9900 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
