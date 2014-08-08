版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五 16:05 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment totalling T$822 mln

Aug 8 Taiwan's Umc

* Says orders equipment for T$324.25 million(10.81 million US dollar)

* Says orders equipment for T$497.4 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nyxcHe; bit.ly/1qZLmci

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9990 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐