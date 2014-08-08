版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC posts 0.14 pct fall in July sales

Aug 8 United Microelectronics Corp

* says July sales at T$11.5 bln(383.33 million US dollar)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.0000 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
