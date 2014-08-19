版本:
中国
2014年 8月 19日

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment for T$661.4 mln

Aug 19 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment for T$661.4 million (22.06 million US dollar)

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9790 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
