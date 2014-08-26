版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二 15:53 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Lam Research for T$703.4 mln

Aug 26 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment from Lam Research for T$703.4 million(23.47 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1APUwJw

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9700 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐