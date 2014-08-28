BRIEF-UMC board approves licensing of low power tech to Fujitsu Semiconductor

Aug 28 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says board approves licensing of its 40 nm low power technology to Fujitsu Semiconductor

* Says board approves new JV for semiconductor manufacturing, investment 5 billion yen(48.19 million US dollar)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 103.7500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)