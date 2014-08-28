BRIEF-UMC board approves licensing of low power tech to Fujitsu Semiconductor

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Aug 28 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says board approves licensing of its 40 nm low power technology to Fujitsu Semiconductor
* Says board approves new JV for semiconductor manufacturing, investment 5 billion yen(48.19 million US dollar)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 103.7500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute