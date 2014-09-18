版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 18日 星期四 14:27 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$557.5 mln

Sept 18 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$557.5 million (18.44 million US dollar)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.2330 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

