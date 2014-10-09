版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC posts 13 pct rise in Sept sales

Oct 9 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says sept sales at T$12.26 billion (404.49 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.3100 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐