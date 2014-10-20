BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$559.2 mln

BRIEF-CubeSmart Cubesmart reports 5.4 pct rise in Q1 same store sales
* CubeSmart reports first quarter 2017 results: ffo per share grows 12.5%; same-store noi increases 6.0%
Oct 20 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials for NT$559.2 million (18.43 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yR2DqR
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.3500 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mercer International reports strong 2017 first quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.115
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Federal Trade Commission gave Sycamore Partners II, LP approval on Thursday to sell Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.