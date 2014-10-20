版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$559.2 mln

Oct 20 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials for NT$559.2 million (18.43 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yR2DqR

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.3500 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
