BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC Oct sales up 28.9 pct

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says Oct sales at T$13.5 billion (442.19 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/10OTAs6
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.5300 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017