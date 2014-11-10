版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 10日 星期一 15:31 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC Oct sales up 28.9 pct

Nov 10 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Oct sales at T$13.5 billion (442.19 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/10OTAs6

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.5300 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐