公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 15:32 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment for T$611.8 mln from Applied Materials

Dec 23 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment for T$611.8 million ($19.28 million) from Applied Materials



Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
