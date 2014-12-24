版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 24日 星期三 16:17 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC to dispose plant and equipment for T$440 mln

Dec 24 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says sells plant and equipment for T$440 million ($13.84 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7940 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
