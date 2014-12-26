版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 26日 星期五 17:22 BJT

BRIEF-UMC's unit Hejian orders equipment, subsidiary Topcell posts information on merger with Motech

Dec 26 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$549 million ($17.30 million)

* Says represents subsidiary Topcell Solar to announce related information of merger with Motech

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
