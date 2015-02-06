BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$582.8 mln

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment T$582.8 million ($18.53 million)

($1 = 31.4460 Taiwan dollars)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk