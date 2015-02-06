版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$582.8 mln

Feb 6 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment T$582.8 million ($18.53 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4460 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
