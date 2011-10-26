UPDATE 1-UMC Q3 net beats forecast; sees slower revenue decline

* Q3 net T$1.95 bln vs forecast T$1.52 bln

* Sees revenue decline narrowing in Q4

* Communications segment to outpace consumer, PCs

By Clare Jim

TAIPEI, Oct 26 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported a better-than-expected third quarter net profit on Wednesday, and saw a narrowing revenue decline in the fourth quarter even though the industry outlook remains weak.

Like others in the semiconductor industry, it noted a more difficult fourth quarter as demand slows amid a growing uncertainty over the health of the global economy.

"Semiconductor market demand remains weak, as reflected by our customers' conservative order patterns," Chief Executive Shih-Wei Sun said in a statement, citing Europe's debt woes and inflation in China as among the causes of uncertainty in the industry.

"We do anticipate UMC's rate of revenue decline to ease in Q4, and will maintain operating profitability as our efforts to strengthen the company's operating efficiency and cost structure bear fruit."

Earlier this month chief rival TSMC's chairman, Morris Chang, said he expected weak growth in the global economy over the next 12 months .

U.S. chip maker Texas Instruments said revenue will come under further pressure this quarter due to a drop in demand for its chips in almost every market because of macroeconomic weakness.

UMC reported a net profit of T$1.95 billion ($64.75 million) for the quarter, above the average forecast of T$1.52 billion in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The figure was the worse quarterly result since the second quarter in 2009. UMC posted net profit of T$8.72 billion in the same quarter a year earlier and T$3.19 billion in the second quarter.

Revenue fell 10.5 percent in the quarter compared to the previous quarter, after rising 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

UMC shares have lost 21.5 percent so far this year versus the broader market's 16 percent drop. Shares of TSMC have risen 1.3 percent in the same period.

TSMC will report its third-quarter results on Thursday. (Editing by Jonathan Standing)