UMC Q3 net beats forecast; sees revenue decline slowing

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
TAIPEI Oct 26 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected net profit of T$1.95 billion ($64.75 million) in the third quarter, and expected a narrowing revenue decline in the fourth quarter.
UMC was expected to earn an average net profit of T$1.52 billion, according to 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The figure was the worse quarterly profit since the second quarter in 2009. UMC posted net profit of T$8.72 billion in the same quarter a year ago and T$3.19 billion in the second quarter.
($1 = 30.117 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.