UMC Q2 lags forecast; gives gloomy outlook

TAIPEI Aug 3 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a worse-than-expected net profit of T$ 3.19 billion ($110.63 million) in the second quarter, and gave a pessimistic outlook for the second half.

UMC was expected to earn an average net profit of T$3.51 billion, according to seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The quarter's net profit was the third consecutive quarterly decline for the company. UMC posted net profit of T$5.27 billion in the same quarter a year ago and T$4.48 billion in the first quarter. ($1 = 28.836 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan Standing)