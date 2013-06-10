版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一 14:12 BJT

Taiwan's UMC May sales rise 5.2 pct on year

TAIPEI, June 10 Taiwan's UMC, the
world's No.2 contract chipmaker, posted a 5.2 percent rise in
May sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales: 
     
                     MAY        Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)     10.86       5.18      48.93      4.17 
       (US$ bln)   366.78
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐